Frankfort's Kendall Cook (1) tries to block a ball from Franklin County's Isabelle Cecil (4) as FCHS' Keyanna Taylor (8) backs up the play Tuesday at FCHS. Franklin County won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Isabelle Cecil (4) and Keyonna Taylor (8) go for the block against Frankfort Tuesday at FCHS as teammates Sophie Dufour, right, and Lindsey Fister, behind Taylor, look on. FCHS won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County’s volleyball team has been beset with injuries. Frankfort is learning as it goes with a lot of new faces on its team.
The two teams met Tuesday at FCHS with the Lady Flyers winning 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-17).
“Did you see the MASH unit we had on the bench?” FCHS coach Dale Adkins asked. “When we played Lexington Catholic (Sept. 20) we were missing six varsity starters with injuries. We’ve started getting people back, and hopefully we get everybody back for districts.”
After taking the first set 25-10, FCHS was leading 5-3 when it served for 14 straight points and control of the second set.
The third set was closer, with the Lady Flyers leading 16-13 before outscoring FHS 9-4 the rest of the way.
Frankfort (6-14) broke a four-game losing streak on Sept. 19 against Danville Christian and has gone 2-2 since that victory.
“We have a lot of wins that are not on the scoreboard, a lot of little wins,” said FHS first-year coach Kelcie Turner. “I’ve had to change the rotation I don’t know how many times. We’ve had injuries, and we have a new coach and new players.
“We have 24 players with two seniors, four sophomores and the rest are freshmen and middle schoolers.”
The Lady Flyers have won their last two matches and are 2-2 in their past four. In the match against Lexington Catholic, despite missing six varsity starters, FCHS took a set from Lexington Catholic in a 3-1 loss.
“I’m very happy,” Adkins said. “Obviously we have some things we still need to work on, but with everything we’ve gone through, I feel like we’re right where we need to be.”
Both teams play again Thursday. FHS hosts Burgin, and FCHS plays its last regular-season district match at home against Western Hills. Both matches start at 7 p.m.
