Franklin County’s volleyball team has been beset with injuries. Frankfort is learning as it goes with a lot of new faces on its team.

The two teams met Tuesday at FCHS with the Lady Flyers winning 3-0 (25-10, 25-10, 25-17).

Frankfort's Kendall Cook (1) tries to block a ball from Franklin County's Isabelle Cecil (4) as FCHS' Keyanna Taylor (8) backs up the play Tuesday at FCHS. Franklin County won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Franklin County's Isabelle Cecil (4) and Keyonna Taylor (8) go for the block against Frankfort Tuesday at FCHS as teammates Sophie Dufour, right, and Lindsey Fister, behind Taylor, look on. FCHS won 3-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

