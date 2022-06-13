Franklin County sophomore Rylee Warner received honorable mention on the Class 2A all-state softball team released Sunday by the Kentucky Softball Coaches Association.

042722.AthleteWeek-Warner_Twitter.jpg

Franklin County's Rylee Warner earned honorable mention on the Class 2A all-state softball team announced Sunday. (Photo via Twitter)

Warner hit .500 and drove in 39 runs. She finished with 49 hits, including eight home runs, five triples and 14 doubles.

She struck out just three times in 98 at-bats.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription