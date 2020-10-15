Franklin County senior Alison Wells was a freshman soccer player at Western Hills when she tore the ACL in her right knee.
“When I went in to see Dr. (Darren) Johnson at UK he said he would see the older sibling, and a couple of years later he would see the younger sibling. I said, ‘Hopefully that doesn’t happen.’
“It ended up happening.”
Alison’s younger sisters, sophomore twins Amelia and Audrey, have both torn the ACLs in their right knees. Amelia, who goes by the nickname Moe, has also torn the ACL in her left knee.
Four ACL tears among the three sisters meant they couldn’t all be on the soccer field at the same time until this season.
The Lady Flyers closed out their season Monday with a 4-1 loss against Western Hills in the 41st District Tournament.
“When our final game ended it hit me,” Alison said. “You get caught up in the moment and don’t realize how much you appreciate it.”
Alison was playing against Franklin County in the Rotary Capital City Classic when she suffered her ACL tear.
“I felt my knee pop, and I thought it could be popped back in place,” she said. “I was ready to go back in the game. The trainer asked me to do a few runs, a few jumps. I felt the knee pop, and she said I was done.”
Alison sat out about a year, during which time she transferred to FCHS, and she played for Franklin County for three years.
Moe’s first tear came while playing middle school basketball as an eighth-grader, and the second came late in the 2019 soccer season.
“The first one hurt,” she said. “I was crying because of it. People who know me know I don’t cry, so if I’m crying something is up.”
Audrey missed the soccer and basketball seasons last year as a freshman after tearing an ACL Memorial Day weekend in 2019 while playing AAU basketball.
“I knew right away because of the way they described the pain,” Audrey said about her injury.
During the times they couldn’t play soccer, the sisters stayed with the team.
“Our parents (Heather and Mike Wells) said ‘even if you can’t play, you can still support the team,’” Alison said. “‘You need to connect with them. If you don’t come back until next year, you won’t have that connection with them. You need to support them.’”
All three sisters had their surgeries performed by Dr. Johnson at UK, and that was followed by long stints of rehabilitation.
Alison and Audrey were sidelined for about year, and Moe sat for 10 months after her first surgery, something that wasn’t easy for the trio.
“If I don’t have practice or a game, I’ll be at GURU (gym) working out,” Moe said.
“We really don’t like taking days off,” Audrey added.
“At first you’re taking it easy, and you know it’s going to be difficult.” Alison said about rehab. “Then you start feeling better. You’re walking fine, wearing a brace, and you don’t have to wear the brace at home. You’re ready to do more, but there are four months you still have to wear the brace and still take it easy. That’s difficult.”
“I was not a very patient person before tearing my first ACL at all,” Moe said. “After that it just made me learn how to be patient. You have to be very patient in this process.”
