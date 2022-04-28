A free kids golf clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, May 10, at Lakeview Park from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

The clinic is open to boys and girls ages 6 through 14. Those attending must sign up by calling Lakeview Golf Course at 502-695-5870 or Carmello Benassi at 270-646-8711.

If the clinic is rained out on May 10, it will take place on Wednesday, May 11, from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

