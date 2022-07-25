Frankfort Parks logo

Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites will host a pool party for all high schoolers at Juniper Hill Family Aquatic Center on Aug. 12.

The party, which is scheduled from 7:30-9:30 p.m., will feature a DJ and food.

