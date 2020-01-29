The basketball doubleheader between Franklin County and Western Hills Friday at FCHS will be a “Pink Out.”
“We’ll be wearing our pink jerseys to raise awareness for breast cancer,” FCHS boys coach Tony Wise said.
“We always wear our pink jerseys one game against Western Hills. We want to raise awareness about why it’s so important, especially for women, to get checked out.”
A table will be set up in the foyer with information available to people about the disease.
Fans of both schools are encouraged to wear pink. The boys game begins at 6 p.m., followed by the girls game at 7:30 p.m.
Prior to the national anthem being played before the first game, breast cancer survivors in attendance will be recognized.
