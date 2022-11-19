BOWLING GREEN — From 1-4 to the final four.

Franklin County’s football team spoke those words, the Flyers believed them, and on Friday night they made them come true.

111922.FBall-FC Galloway_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Gilead Galloway (2) cuts to the outside as teammate Zack Claudio (10) blocks. Warren East's Jackson Payne (6) during their regional title game Friday in Bowling Green. FCHS won 49-21 to advance to the final four in the Class 4A playoffs. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
111922.FBall-FC Moorman1_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Kaden Moorman (1) carries the ball during Friday's regional championship game against Warren East in Bowling Green. FCHS won 49-21. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
111922.FBall-FC C Moore_ly.jpg

Franklin County's Christian Moore scores a touchdown on the first play of the second quarter Friday against Warren East in Bowling Green. FCHS won 49-21. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

