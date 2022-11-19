BOWLING GREEN — From 1-4 to the final four.
Franklin County’s football team spoke those words, the Flyers believed them, and on Friday night they made them come true.
FCHS won its third straight regional title Friday, beating previously undefeated Warren East 49-21 on its blue homefield.
“These kids absolutely believe in what we’re doing,” FCHS coach Eddie James said. “It’s one of those deals where it doesn’t really matter what we say. They believe in it.
“I told them I think they’re really the most dangerous team because of how they believe, how they bought in, and our thing was 1-4 to the final four. Now we’re there. Now we go play Corbin.”
Franklin County (8-5) travels to Corbin Friday with a berth in the Class 4A state championship game on the line.
“Our mentality was we’ve just to got to prove and go get it,” FCHS junior linebacker Jon Griffin said. “Everybody out here doubted us. We started off 1-4 and nobody believed we could make it here. Now we’re in the final four with a chance to play in state.”
The Flyers scored on their first play from scrimmage when Kaden Moorman went 63 yards for a touchdown. Easton Powell kicked the extra point, and FCHS led 7-0.
The Raiders (12-1) answered quickly, with sophomore quarterback Dane Parsley scoring on a 63-yard run on Warren East’s first play from scrimmage.
Isaiah Ghee kicked the extra point for the Raiders, and the game was tied 7-7 after just 15 seconds of play.
The game had the makings of being a high-scoring affair, but that didn’t happen.
The Flyers scored the next two touchdowns. The first came when quarterback Emanuel Smith pitched the ball to Zack Claudio, who threw a 29-yard pass to Delano Collins for a touchdown and 14-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
FCHS was on the move at the end of the period, and on the first play of the second quarter Christian Moore scored on a 1-yard run for a 21-7 Flyer lead.
The Raiders got within a touchdown when Parsley threw a 30-yard scoring strike to Tray Price, making the score 21-14 with 9:15 left in the second quarter.
FCHS countered with a 13-yard touchdown run by Claudio.
Warren East made the score 28-21 with a 22-yard touchdown pass from Parsley to Ahmad Alexander, but a minute before halftime FCHS’ Gilead Galloway ran 65 yards to paydirt, giving FCHS a 35-21 lead at halftime.
Franklin County’s defense shut out Warren East in the second half.
“They’ve got a really good offense,” James said. “Their quarterback is special. Coach (Dennis) Ledford (defensive coordinator) always does a good job, but they were really, really good this week. We gave up some points and some drives, but we stopped them when it mattered.”
Which was what the Flyers intended to do.
“Our game plan going in here was contain the quarterback,” Griffin said. “He’s the talk of Bowling Green. We just had to come in here, contain him, and let our offense do what they do.”
The Flyer offense scored twice in the second half on an 8-yard run by Galloway in the third quarter and a 46-yard pass from Smith to Moorman in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders had to punt on its possession following the Flyers’ fourth-quarter touchdown, and an altercation broke out on the play.
The game was called with 8:36 on the clock.
Galloway finished the game rushing for 140 yards and two touchdowns, and Moorman was the leading receiver with two catches for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Powell went 7-for-7 on point-after kicks.
On defense, Jeremy Walters had 12 tackles for FCHS. Griffin had nine tackles with 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
The Flyers will now face Corbin, a team they lost to 40-20 on Sept. 2 at Benny Watkins Field.
That was the beginning of a three-game losing streak for FCHS that’s been followed by a 7-1 run.
“We’ve got a lot of new starters, but they’re playing like they have a season under their belts,” James said. ”They’re playing with heart and they’re playing together.
“We talked the last month about trusting each other — players trusting coaches, players trusting players, coaches trusting players and loving each other. And that’s how they’re playing right now.”
