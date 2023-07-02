Bruce Brown was perfectly happy as the head golf pro at the Frankfort Country Club.
But life had other plans.
Brown is now the head men’s golf coach at Bellarmine University, his alma mater, and is nearing his one-year anniversary in that position.
“I really wasn’t interested in leaving Frankfort,” Brown said in a recent phone interview. “My thought was I would retire there. I played at Bellarmine, and out of the blue I got a call from them asking if I would be interested in getting golf to the DI level.
“Bellarmine had been DII for a lot of years, and they wanted to know if I would be interested in getting them competitive in a DI situation.”
Bellarmine joined the the ASUN Conference (formerly the Atlantic Sun Conference), an NCAA Division I conference, in 2020.
“I went down half-heartedly, and I drove back and thought that isn’t what I want to do,” Brown said. “They called me again and I came down there again. Once we got some things worked out, I thought ‘I’ve spent 35 years in a pro shop. This might be a great change.’”
Brown had been at FCC since 2016, and his last day was Oct. 31.
He’s coached the Knights through one season of competition.
“We got to play in the conference tournament and finished last this year, but we had a couple of runner-up finishes and we broke two school records,” he said. “Bellarmine has had golf since 1954, so to break two school records in the first year is very exciting.
“We were able to beat the old OVC schools, Murray, Morehead, EKU, Austin Peay, we beat all of them, but when we got to the conference, teams in the South that play all year, they’re so good, and we found out where we stood. If you’re going to take a punch, I’d rather take it now and get stronger.”
Brown, a graduate of St. Xavier High School in Louisville, reached out to the coaches at St. X and Trinity when he took the job.
The Knights’ roster this past season included nine players from Louisville, including seven who attended St. X or Trinity.
“I’m Catholic, and Bellarmine is a Catholic school,” Brown said. “I tell my team God’s first, family is second, academics are third, and golf is fourth. That’s what we live by, no ifs, ands or buts. Being at a Catholic school I get to be involved in the spiritual side of their lives, and I love it.”
Brown had experience as a college golf coach, having been the director of golf and swing coach at Centre College from 2000-2016.
The men’s golf team at Centre made six NCAA tournament appearances during his tenure.
Even with that experience, there were some things Brown didn’t expect going into his new job.
“There were a couple of surprises,” he said. “I didn’t really know going into it how much documentation you have to have with the NCAA. Let’s say I’m going to recruit Linda Younkin. I have to go to the NCAA website and put your name in. It has to be approved by us, and we have to see your transcript to see if we can seriously recruit you. There’s so much documentation, but thankfully I have an assistant who helps with that.
“The second thing is discipline, just getting everyone to buy in to how we do it and why we do it. I’ve got a great group of guys.”
Brown is working with them to elevate the program, and he cherishes his role with the team.
“I really think this is the place I’m meant to be,” h said. “As a golf coach you do a lot that’s not golf related. You help them deal with school, you help them deal with other issues.
“I’m very blessed, and I love it.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.