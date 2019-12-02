The Frankfort Frosty 5K and the Fred & Me 143 fun runs will be Sunday at Lakeview Park. Both run/walks begin at 2 p.m.
All participants will receive a long-sleeved race shirt, and they are encouraged to dress in holiday costumes.
Festivities include a visit and photo opportunities with Santa, carolers along the route, hot chocolate after the race and custom-made awards.
This is the inaugural year for the Fred & Me 143, which was created in honor of Fred Rogers of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood fame. The shorter distance (1.43K or .89 miles) is perfect for families with smaller children or anyone not wanting to do the longer, hillier distance of the Frosty 5K, organizers said.
There will also be a silent auction and raffles for two queen-size quilts. The raffles are sponsored by Good Shepherd Catholic Church.
To register, go to www.runsignup.com/race/ky/frankfort/frankfortfrosty5K. To volunteer, contact Mary Ann Burch at 502-418-8915 or maburch@dcr.net. Late registration and packet pickup will be Friday from 3-6 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and Sunday from noon-2 p.m. All will take place at the Farm Bureau Pavilion in Lakeview Park, 118 Park Ave., Frankfort.
The Frosty 5K and Fred & Me 143 are part of the Frankfort Striders Run/Walk Series and benefit First United Methodist Church’s Ecumenical Honduran Medical/Dental Mission, Water With Blessings and First Baptist Church’s Mission Frankfort Clinic.
For more information, contact race director Debbie Brown at ptmomdb@cwiweb.net or 502-320-9168.