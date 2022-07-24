Mike Fry has been oh so close before, but injuries, illness and near misses have kept him from his goal.

This year Fry, a coach and co-owner of CrossFit Frankfort, will be competing in the CrossFit Games.

072422.Mike Fry_submitted.jpg

Mike Fry, a coach and co-owner of CrossFit Frankfort, will be competing in the CrossFit Games next month in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription