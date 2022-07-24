Mike Fry has been oh so close before, but injuries, illness and near misses have kept him from his goal.
This year Fry, a coach and co-owner of CrossFit Frankfort, will be competing in the CrossFit Games.
“I’ve been chasing this dream of making it to the games for six years,” Fry said. “They’re like the Olympics of CrossFit.”
Fry, 58, will be competing in the 55-59 age group.
A series of competitions qualify an athlete for the CrossFit Games. According to the CrossFit website, the road to the games begins with the open. The top 10% from each age-group division advances to the age-group quarterfinal, and the top 30 from each age group advances to the age-group semifinal.
At the semifinals, 10 men and 10 women in each age group will earn a spot in the games, a worldwide competition. Fry placed sixth this year in his age group at the semifinals.
“I always wanted to make it to the games,” Fry said. “The open, I did that in February, the quarterfinals a couple months later and then the semifinals a couple a months after that.”
In past years, Fry has just missed the games, finishing 11th one year when 10 advanced out of the semifinals and 23rd another year when the top 20 advanced.
He finished 14th one year while suffering from a torn right tricep. Last year he had COVID pneumonia and was released from the hospital three weeks before the quarterfinals. He competed and finished 25th in the world, but the only the top 20 advanced.
“This year I’m completely healthy,” Fry said.
The games will be Aug. 3-7 in Madison, Wisconsin.
“It’s usually three workouts on Thursday and Friday and one or two Saturday,” Fry said about the games. “It depends on what they have programmed.”
The competitors don’t know what workouts they’ll have to perform before the games. Workouts have included distance swims, obstacle courses, 1-rep-max lifts, handstand walking, sled pushes, rope climbs, and odd-object carries, according to the CrossFit website.
“I started with CrossFit in 2014 in Madisonville,” Fry said. “I was a firefighter there.
"I was weight lifting, and a CrossFit gym came to town. Some guys were going to the CrossFit gym and I said ‘OK.’ It kicked my butt.”
Fry retired in 2015 as battalion chief after 23½ years with the fire department in Madisonville.
Now a resident of Versailles, Fry said he’ll be joining the Versailles Fire Department part time when he returns from the games.
“I loved my job as a firefighter, and this way I can give back to the younger firefighters,” he said. “With the experience I have I can help them be better at their jobs.
“My job is to protect people, and I won’t want to fail people because I’m not in shape. I was in shape before, but I’m in better shape now.”
The youngest age divisions for CrossFit are 14-15 and 16-17, and the oldest division is age 65 and above.
“My goal is I not only want to be there but I want to go there and win,” Fry said. “As long as I’m healthy and doing CrossFit, my goal is to win my age group in every CrossFit event I compete in.”
