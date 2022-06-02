The Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Department announced the 17th season of Fun Doubles Tennis League will start Monday at the Terry Johnson Tennis Courts on the campus of Franklin County High School.

The co-ed doubles league, under the direction of Tennis Director Kathy Roney, will hold matches for Beginner and Intermediate players on Mondays through Aug. 15. Advanced players will compete on Tuesdays during the 10-week season.

Each week, players are randomly assigned to a foursome so each week presents new challenges and opportunities in completion, said Roney. Beginners will also receive some on-court coaching and guided play to help their games progress.

Warm-ups start at 5:45 p.m. and matches begin promptly at 6 p.m. The season fee is still only $25. Pre-registration is recommended using CIVICREC on the Parks website at www.FrankfortParksandRec.com.

