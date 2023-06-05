Race instructions

Runners and walkers listen to race instructions prior to the start of the Funnel Cake 5K on Saturday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

A pair of Frankfort residents won male and female overall titles at the Funnel Cake 5K Saturday morning.

Peter Gall claimed the victory for the men in a time of 17:49. Joshua Nadzam, who was pushing a jogging stroller, placed second in 18:06 and Jaxon Blaine was third in 19:34.

Joshua Nadzam

Joshua Nadzam, of Lexington, came in second at the Funnel Cake 5K Saturday while pushing a jogging stroller. The race was held at River View Park. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Robin Lawhorn

Frankfort's Robin Lawhorn placed first among women at the Funnel Cake 5K Saturday at River View Park. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)
Tyler Ley and Darby Taylor

Tyler Ley, left, and Darby Taylor, center, lead a pack of four runners during the Funnel Cake 5K at River View Park Saturday. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

