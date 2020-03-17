The league announced all regular season conference and non-conference games, including spring football games and pro-day activities have been canceled because of “continuing developments related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).”
"This is a difficult day for all of us, and I am especially disappointed for our student-athletes," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "The health and well-being of our entire conference community is an ongoing priority for the SEC as we continue to monitor developments and information about the COVID-19 virus."
Athletic activities, including team and individual practices, along with meetings and other team gatherings are suspended through April 15. The University of Kentucky and other league institutions will continue to “provide their student-athletes with care and support to meet needs in areas including academics, medical care, mental health and wellness, nutrition and housing as needed.”
On Tuesday, Kentucky canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the spring semester and will change to online and alternative formats to finish out the remainder of the school year. Kentucky President Eli Capilouto advised students to return home.
“We have a responsibility to do everything we can to stem the tide of this disease," he said.
CLASSIC CONTESTS
Beginning Thursday, the UK Radio Network will “Kentucky Classics,” featuring rebroadcasts of six memorable games during in the NCAA Tournament.
The schedule is as follows:
March 19
• 2:30 p.m., Kentucky vs. Louisville, 2012 NCAA Tournament
March 21
• 7:30 p.m., Kentucky vs. Ohio State, 2011 NCAA Tournament
March 27
• 7:30 p.m., Kentucky vs. Duke (1978 NCAA Championship)
March 29
• 2:30 p.m., Kentucky vs. Syracuse (1996 NCAA Championship)
April 4
• 3 p.m., Kentucky vs. Utah (1998 NCAA Championship)
April 6
• 8 p.m., Kentucky vs. Kansas (2012 NCAA Championship)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.