Garrard County’s boys basketball team outscored Western Hills 25-11 in the fourth quarter to win 62-53 Wednesday at WHHS.
The Golden Lions scored 12 points off free throws in the fourth quarter, including 10 made foul shots by Brayden Sebastian.
Zach Semones scored 19 points for Western Hills, followed by Rafael Ruiz with 10, Eric Gabbard with eight, Walter Campbell with six, Noah Smith and DJ Outlaw with four points each, and Matson Wainwright with two points.
Sebastian led Garrard County with 28 points.
WHHS (8-8) plays its next game at home Tuesday against Model.