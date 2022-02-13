Franklin County’s girls basketball team began a stretch of games against teams that have won at least 20 games Saturday when it faced George Rogers Clark in the Bluegrass Orthopaedics/H &W Sports Classic at FCHS.
GRC, the second ranked team in the state in the Associated Press poll, came out with a 64-54 victory, but it was the kind of game FCHS coach Joey Thacker wants for his team.
“We needed that type of game,” Thacker said. “We need more of those types of games. We’ve never dodged anybody when it comes to the scheduling business and we never will.”
The Lady Cardinals (24-1) led most of the game but didn’t pull away until late.
GRC led 17-14 after the first quarter and 22-18 with 5:41 left in the second period.
FCHS scored the next six points for a 24-22 lead, but the Lady Cardinals were ahead 28-26 at halftime.
Franklin County tied the game twice in the third quarter, the last time at 32-32 with 4:24 left in the period.
The Lady Flyers were playing without leading scorer Patience Laster, who sat the game out with an injury, and second-leading scorer Nevaeh Carter picked up her fourth foul with 2:04 left in the third and GRC leading 41-36.
GRC led 43-28 at the end of the third and was ahead 53-42 when Carter returned to the game with 5:11 remaining.
“We went through about a three-minute stretch there at the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth quarter and we never could get into what we were really trying to run,” Thacker said. “They had a lot to do with that, but that was also the time where they really just sort of dominated us on the backboard on both ends.
“We went through that about five-possession stretch where we couldn’t score and they scored every time, either on a foul shot or putback, and stretched it out against us.”
Carter led FCHS with 15 points, six rebounds, four steals and four assists. Jazmin Chambers was in double figures with 10 points.
Ciara Byars had 25 points and eight rebounds for GRC, and Tyra Flowers finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds.
Franklin County (20-6) plays its next game Tuesday at Bullitt East (24-3). Its last home game is Wednesday against Boone County, which has a losing record, and the Lady Flyers close out the regular season Friday at Dixie Heights (21-6).
“If we’ll just play that hard,” Thacker said. “Our kids have given so much this year with a lot of other stuff going on that we’ve all battled the last two seasons. I can’t fault our effort.”
GRC (64) — Kennedy Stamper 8, Ciara Byars 25, Asja-Li Garrard 4, Tyra Flowers 12, Brianna Byars 13, Amber Miller 2.
FRANKLIN CO. (54) — Leia Hogan 8, Nevaeh Carter 15, Cameryn Ridderikhoff 2, Rachel Shropshire 7, Jazmin Chambers 10, Logan Kennedy 2, Juliana Frazee 6, Jhaven Meade 4.
