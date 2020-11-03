The Georgetown College men’s basketball team opened its season with a 76-70 win over Midway Monday at Georgetown.
The victory was Chris Briggs’ 250th as head coach at Georgetown.
Jake Ohmer led the Tigers with 20 points, going 8-for-11 from the foul line. Michael Turay finished with 17 points, and Brodricks Jones chipped in with 12 points.
Kyran Jones was Georgetown’s top rebounder with 11.
Izaya Sims led Midway (0-1) with 12 points, and Krizell Mitchell finished with 11.
Georgetown (1-0) will play its next game Friday at 7:30 p.m., hosting West Virginia Tech in the nightcap of the one-day Central Bank Jim Reid Classic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.