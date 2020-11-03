Georgetown College logo.png

The Georgetown College men’s basketball team opened its season with a 76-70 win over Midway Monday at Georgetown.

The victory was Chris Briggs’ 250th as head coach at Georgetown.

Jake Ohmer led the Tigers with 20 points, going 8-for-11 from the foul line. Michael Turay finished with 17 points, and Brodricks Jones chipped in with 12 points.

Kyran Jones was Georgetown’s top rebounder with 11.

Izaya Sims led Midway (0-1) with 12 points, and Krizell Mitchell finished with 11.

Georgetown (1-0) will play its next game Friday at 7:30 p.m., hosting West Virginia Tech in the nightcap of the one-day Central Bank Jim Reid Classic.

