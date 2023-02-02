020423.VaughtCol-Ashton Woods_submitted.jpg

Ashton Woods (5) was in the Kentucky dressing room with his twin brothers, Daron and Zack Blaylock, when they played at UK along with his brother, Dom Blaylock (18) who played on Georgia's two national championship teams. (John Woods photo)

His twin brothers, Daron and Zack Blaylock, came to Kentucky to play for coach Joker Phillips before he was fired after one season and then played sparingly for two seasons for coach Mark Stoops.

However, the brothers apparently still have a love for Kentucky according to their youngest brother, Ashton Woods, a top 400 prospect in the 2024 recruiting class. The 6-3, 210-pound linebacker from Marietta, Georgia, has over 20 scholarship offers, including one he recently received from Kentucky assistant coach Anwar Stewart.

