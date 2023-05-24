GFC Frankfort will hold tryouts for the 2023-2024 club soccer season Wednesday and Thursday.

Wednesday’s tryouts are for U10 (birth year 2014), U11 (birth year 2013) and U12 (birth year 2012) from 6-7:30 p.m.

