GFC-Frankfort will have a supplemental soccer tryout on Tuesday from 6-7 p.m.

Anyone not already registered is asked to do so at https://bit.ly/GFCtryouts. Tuesday’s tryout is for anyone who couldn’t attend the earlier tryouts. Players with 2010-2016 birth years are eligible to try out. 

