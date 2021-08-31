083121.Ghant Special Olympics_submitted.jpg

Michael Ghant has been selected to coach the bowling delegation of Team Kentucky at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games. (Photo submitted)

Frankfort’s Michael Ghant has been selected to coach the Team Kentucky bowling delegation that will compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games next June in Orlando, Florida.

Ghant, who is a teacher at Stewart Home School, has served as a Special Olympics coach for 19 years, coaching basketball, flag football, golf and softball in addition to bowling. He has also been a Unified partner competing in both golf and bowling.

The 2017 Special Olympics Kentucky coach of the year, Ghant has also competed at the Special Olympics Unified Bowling National Invitational Tournament four times. A graduate of Kentucky State University, he is an avid bowler in his free time and has recorded multiple perfect games. This will be his first trip to the USA Games.

"We’re excited to once again have the opportunity to send athletes and coaches to the USA Games," said Special Olympics Kentucky President and CEO Trish Mazzoni. "Being selected to Team Kentucky for the Games is not only a tremendous honor for our athletes, but it offers a great opportunity for personal growth.

“We have seen many of our athletes be transformed by this experience at the previous four USA Games that have been held. Plus, with these Games being held largely at Disney’s Wide World of Sports complex, it will be a one-of-a-kind environment and a chance to compete in world-class facilities."

Special Olympics Kentucky will send 34 athletes, seven Unified partners and 16 coaches to the Games. They will compete in eight sports — artistic gymnastics, bocce, bowling, flag football, golf, swimming, track and field and Unified basketball.

The total cost of sending Team Kentucky to the 2022 USA Games is expected to approach $100,000. For information about how to help sponsor the team or to donate, contact Mazzoni at 502-695-8222 or tmazzoni@soky.org.

