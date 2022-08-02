Dr. Kenneth Gibson, who coached Kentucky State to the 1971 NCAA Division II national championship in men’s track & field, died Thursday.
Gibson had a long career in track, beginning at the high school level before moving to college coaching. In 1985 he became the first Black head coach hired at the University of Mississippi, and he was on the U.S. Olympics coaching staff in 1988.
Gibson, 88, grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Indiana University and his doctorate from Brigham Young University.
After earning his master’s degree he returned to New York to begin his career as a coach and educator.
Gibson was teaching at a junior high school and working with the track team at his old high school when the head coach took another position.
“I took it over in March,” Gibson said in a story that appeared in FRANK. Magazine in February 2018. “I took a different approach. The first week of practice they didn’t see the track. I’d take them to the park and tell them to take off. They ran around a lake, getting in condition.
“We won the Brooklyn championships, and we hadn’t won that in a couple of years. Things took off.”
Gibson’s teams went on to win four Brooklyn championships from 1961-64.
Gibson was head coach at Florida A&M and Grambling State before coming to KSU.
The Thorobreds won the national championship in 1971 with just five student-athletes.
“We won with 40 points or something like that with five guys,” Gibson said in the FRANK. article. “The team that was expected to win, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, had 30 kids and was the host school.”
In addition to being on the coaching staff for the 1988 U.S. track & field team, Gibson served as an official at numerous Olympic Games and Olympic Trials.
He is a member of several halls of fame, including the KSU Hall of Fame and the USTFCCCA (United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association) Hall of Fame.
His last collegiate head coaching was at Ole Miss, where he stayed for three years.
Gibson also spent 19 years as an adjunct professor at Georgetown College.
Visitation for Gibson will be Friday from 9-11:30 a.m. at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Two organizations will be having services for Gibson — Kappa at 10:15 a.m. and Sigma Pi Phi at 10:45 a.m.
The funeral mass will be at 11:30 a.m.
Gibson is survived by his wife, Betty, and two children, Tracy and Tamara.
