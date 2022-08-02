Dr. Kenneth Gibson, who coached Kentucky State to the 1971 NCAA Division II national championship in men’s track & field, died Thursday.

Gibson had a long career in track, beginning at the high school level before moving to college coaching. In 1985 he became the first Black head coach hired at the University of Mississippi, and he was on the U.S. Olympics coaching staff in 1988.

Kenneth Gibson, who was a member of the U.S. Olympics track & field coaching staff in 1988 and coached Kentucky State to a national title, has died. (Photo by Hannah Brown)
Ken Gibson, bottom left, holds a flag with other members of the U.S. Junior National track and field team staff. (Photo submitted)
