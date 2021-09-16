For most of this football season, Elkhorn Middle’s Lily Perkins has been a lineman.
Last Saturday the seventh grader ran the ball for the first time, scoring a touchdown in the Elks’ 44-0 win over Frankfort.
As far as anyone with the program knows, this is the first time a girl has scored for Elkhorn Middle’s football team.
“Coach hollered for me,” Perkins said about her touchdown run. “He told me I was supposed to be out on the field and he told me my spot, but that wasn’t my spot on the field.
“I got out there and asked (quarterback) Carter (Richardson) ‘where do I go, how do I stand, how do I run the ball?’ He told me to just run behind (offensive linemen) Zay (Xzayvion Brown) and Elijah (Bates). I almost fumbled but I grabbed it. Me and my mom talked about it, and we think I ran the ball because they knew I’d be really excited, and they knew I’d run my heart out. I wouldn’t go down.
“It all happened so fast it was scary.”
This is Perkins’ first year playing football.
“When I found out they were allowing girls on the team I was interested,” she said. “I have an older brother who played football, and my dad played football. I’ve always liked hitting boys and being rough. They’ve always called me the son my mom never had.”
Perkins said she didn’t know much about football before taking up the sport, but she’s taken to it quickly.
“I’ve loved it,” she said. “I like getting to hit these guys and being on the field with all of them. It’s fun.
“I’ve had a few rough patches. I thought they ganged up on me early because I’m a female, but they saw I wasn’t leaving and now they treat me like one of the team. They just had to get over it.”
Elkhorn coach Leroy Brock said Perkins and teammate Madi Suter haven’t been given any special privileges.
“She works hard,” Brock said of Perkins. “We have two girls on the team. They both work hard and try their best to do their jobs. We don’t change anything. We don’t go easy on them. The only thing we’ve changed is they don’t change in the same locker room.”
The Elks take an 8-1 record into a game Saturday against Bondurant at Western Hills. The seventh-grade game is 11 a.m., and the eighth-grade game will follow.
