The weather and Shelby County’s play were a bad combination for Frankfort High’s girls soccer team Monday.
“It definitely didn’t help,” FHS’ Faith Bowen said about playing in a steady rain at Sower Soccer Complex.
The Lady Panthers lost 3-1 in the first round of the Rotary Capital City Classic.
“It made the ball move a lot differently, and you had to figure out how the ball was going to move.”
Shelby scored first on a goal by Janyia Lewis, and the Lady Panthers tied the match on a goal by Madison Close.
The score stayed 1-1 at halftime.
“They surprised us with their physicality,” FHS coach Daniel Rogers said of Shelby. “We definitely controlled the game the first 20, 25 minutes of the first half.”
FHS goalkeeper Caroline Miklavcic had to leave the game with an injury in the first half, and she missed about 20 minutes. She did play in the second half.
“When Caroline was out, they capitalized on our mistakes,” Rogers said. “She’s a big part of what we do, not just as a goalkeeper, but keeping our defenders in shape. She’s kind of our quarterback back there.”
The Lady Rockets’ Dani Roldan scored her team’s two second-half goals.
“We felt pretty good at halftime,” Bowen said. “We thought it was going to be easy, and we didn’t have our heads on straight. When they scored their second goal, we kind of imploded.”
“We kind of went in panic mode,” Rogers said, and knowing our next two games are district games, we may have been looking ahead.
“But we didn’t relent. We kept coming after them. That’s one of our goals this year, to play hard from whistle to whistle.”
Tournament play continues Wednesday at Sower Soccer Complex, and Frankfort will play Franklin County at 6 p.m.