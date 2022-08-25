The Juniper Hill Ladies Golf Club championship and the Juniper Hill men’s club championship took place last weekend with 39 golfers participating.

082722.Juniper-Connie Goins_submitted.jpg

Connie Goins won the Juniper Hill women's club championship last weekend. (Photo submitted)

Connie Goins won the women’s tournament by one shot over Lesa Hodge and Carolyn Paul.  Kathy Oak won the Anne North Award, given annually to the golfer 55 or older who has the low net score of the women’s tournament.

082722.Juniper-Kathy Oak_submitted.jpg

Kathy Oak won the Anne North Award at the Juniper Hill women's club championship last weekend. (Photo submitted)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription