082021.Juniper-Connie Goins_submitted.jpg

Connie Goins won the Juniper Invitational women's golf tournament Wednesday at Juniper Hill. (Photo submitted)

Connie Goins won the Juniper Invitational women’s golf tournament Wednesday at Juniper Hill.

Goins shot a one-under par 73 to win by five shots over runner-up Cynthia Powell.

Goins also captured the low putt prize for the tournament with 26.

Here are the top finishers in each flight.

Championship Flight

Low gross: 1. Connie Goins 73, 2. Cynthia Powell 78, 3. Kathy Martin 84.

Low net: 1. Brenda Shipp 74, 2. Elaine Cloud 72 (scorecard playoff), 3. Linda Moore 77 (SCP).

First Flight

Low gross: 1. Natalie Britton 83 (scorecard playoff), 2. Marcie Mathews 85, 3. Fran Wells 90.

Low net: 1. Aggie Hampton 74, 2. Connie Wiard 77, 3. Charlotte Pyles 78.

Second Flight

Low gross: 1. Kim Wooldridge 86, 2. Charlotte Nelson 92, 3. Teresa Davis 96.

Low net: 1. Debbie Cummings 75, 2. Cathy Mobley 81, 3. Mona Burns 83.

Third Flight

Low gross: Lisa Brewer 86, 2. Terry Tracey 95, 3. Lori Denniston 98.

Low net: 3. Marggie Sebastian 77, 2. Donna Biancki 81, 3. Natalie Strutowski 82.

Fourth Flight

Low gross: 1. Karen Antis 96, 2. Susan Goins 99, 3. Debbie Wash 100.

Low net: 1. Lori Elder 77 (SCP), 2. Karen Liebman 77 (SCP), 3. Mary Sue Smith 80.

Fifth Flight

Low gross: 1. Billie Robinson 100, 2. Carla Tillett 108, 3. Jacki Kirby 116 (SCP).

Low net: 1. Deloris Odenweller 75, 2. Jill LeMaster 82, 3. Pat House 84.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription