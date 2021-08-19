Connie Goins won the Juniper Invitational women’s golf tournament Wednesday at Juniper Hill.
Goins shot a one-under par 73 to win by five shots over runner-up Cynthia Powell.
Goins also captured the low putt prize for the tournament with 26.
Here are the top finishers in each flight.
Championship Flight
Low gross: 1. Connie Goins 73, 2. Cynthia Powell 78, 3. Kathy Martin 84.
Low net: 1. Brenda Shipp 74, 2. Elaine Cloud 72 (scorecard playoff), 3. Linda Moore 77 (SCP).
First Flight
Low gross: 1. Natalie Britton 83 (scorecard playoff), 2. Marcie Mathews 85, 3. Fran Wells 90.
Low net: 1. Aggie Hampton 74, 2. Connie Wiard 77, 3. Charlotte Pyles 78.
Second Flight
Low gross: 1. Kim Wooldridge 86, 2. Charlotte Nelson 92, 3. Teresa Davis 96.
Low net: 1. Debbie Cummings 75, 2. Cathy Mobley 81, 3. Mona Burns 83.
Third Flight
Low gross: Lisa Brewer 86, 2. Terry Tracey 95, 3. Lori Denniston 98.
Low net: 3. Marggie Sebastian 77, 2. Donna Biancki 81, 3. Natalie Strutowski 82.
Fourth Flight
Low gross: 1. Karen Antis 96, 2. Susan Goins 99, 3. Debbie Wash 100.
Low net: 1. Lori Elder 77 (SCP), 2. Karen Liebman 77 (SCP), 3. Mary Sue Smith 80.
Fifth Flight
Low gross: 1. Billie Robinson 100, 2. Carla Tillett 108, 3. Jacki Kirby 116 (SCP).
Low net: 1. Deloris Odenweller 75, 2. Jill LeMaster 82, 3. Pat House 84.
