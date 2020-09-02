090320.JHTitle-Connie Goins_submitted.jpg

Connie Goins won the Juniper Hill Ladies Club Championship Saturday, shooting an even-par 74 to win by three strokes over Carolyn Paul Saturday.

This is Goins’ first club championship.

This year’s tournament was a one-day event and drew a field of 44 golfers.

Donna McNeil and Goins shared the Anne Coleman North Award, given each year to the woman who is 55 years old or older and has the low net score of the tournament. McNeil and Goins both had a net score of 70.

Teresa Prather had an eagle on No. 9.

Here are the top two finishers, gross and net, in each flight.

Championship Flight: Gross, 1. Connie Goins 74; 2. Carolyn Paul 77; net, 1. Donna McNeil 70, 2. Linda Moore 71.

First Flight: Gross, 1. Kim Wooldridge 86, 2. Natalie Britton 90; net, 1. Connie Wiard 76, 2. Barbara Reynolds 77 (scorecard playoff).

Second Flight: Gross, 1. Susan Spoonamore 95, 2. Melinda Holbert 99; net, 1. Billie Robinson 75 (SCP), 2. Jenny Bannister 78.

Third Flight: Gross, 1. Lisa Frye 101, 2. Stacey McClellan 103; net, 1. Dusty Nelson 73, 2. Sue Wood 77 (SCP).

