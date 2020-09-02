Connie Goins won the Juniper Hill Ladies Club Championship Saturday, shooting an even-par 74 to win by three strokes over Carolyn Paul Saturday.
This is Goins’ first club championship.
This year’s tournament was a one-day event and drew a field of 44 golfers.
Donna McNeil and Goins shared the Anne Coleman North Award, given each year to the woman who is 55 years old or older and has the low net score of the tournament. McNeil and Goins both had a net score of 70.
Teresa Prather had an eagle on No. 9.
Here are the top two finishers, gross and net, in each flight.
Championship Flight: Gross, 1. Connie Goins 74; 2. Carolyn Paul 77; net, 1. Donna McNeil 70, 2. Linda Moore 71.
First Flight: Gross, 1. Kim Wooldridge 86, 2. Natalie Britton 90; net, 1. Connie Wiard 76, 2. Barbara Reynolds 77 (scorecard playoff).
Second Flight: Gross, 1. Susan Spoonamore 95, 2. Melinda Holbert 99; net, 1. Billie Robinson 75 (SCP), 2. Jenny Bannister 78.
Third Flight: Gross, 1. Lisa Frye 101, 2. Stacey McClellan 103; net, 1. Dusty Nelson 73, 2. Sue Wood 77 (SCP).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.