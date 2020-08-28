082920.GGlf-FCSmith_submitted.jpeg

Franklin County's Shelby Smith watches a shot from the fairway during a match against Woodford County Thursday in Versailles. The Lady Flyers won the match with a score of 170, their lowest nine-hole score in several years, and all FCHS players shot in the 40s. Woodford County shot 192. (Photo submitted)

