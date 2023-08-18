The Hill Raisers are a PGA Junior League golf team based at Juniper Hill, where they play their home matches.
Juniper is also where they practice, but space for that can be challenging.
That’s why the Frankfort Parks Foundation is hosting Building Up Junior Golfers, a scramble to support constructing a practice area at the course for junior golfers.
The scramble will be Friday, Aug. 25 at Juniper Hill. Registration will begin at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served at noon, and there will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m.
“I can’t give enough praise to Kirk Schooley and the work he does with the Hill Raisers,” said Matt Wingate, one of scramble’s organizers. “What a great project to further document what Juniper Hill is to this community and to give kids the opportunity to have access and grow the game of golf.”
Schooley, the golf pro at Juniper, is the Hill Raisers’ coach.
“Kirk has worked with the Frankfort Parks Foundation to host this scramble so they can accept charitable donations that can be a tax write-off,” Wingate said, “and the foundation can make sure the project becomes a reality.”
The plan is to work on a small practice area located near the front of the course, with greens and bunkers receiving attention.
There will be no driving range, but there will be an a area for 80- to 100-yard shots to the greens.
The registration fee is $300 for a team of four or $75 for an individual. Teams are requested to reserve a spot in the advance by calling the Juniper Hill pro shop at 502-875-8559.
Wingate, who has started a Wednesday night men’s league at Juniper, began playing at the course when he was 11 years old.
“Golf teaches you integrity, honesty, reliance on mental fortitude, all characteristics that help you later in life,” he said.
“I’ve never been a member of a private club. I’ve played a lot of public, municipal courses, and the community presence at Juniper, just the openness, is great, and the course is a very good public course. I’ve played a lot of dog tracks, and Juniper Hill is definitely something we can all be proud of.”
