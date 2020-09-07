Governor's Open logo

The WesBanco Governor’s Open Pro-Am will be played Friday at Juniper Hill.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the annual tournament will be a one-day event this year but, along with team scoring for the pro-am portion, all scores will be recorded for a simultaneous flighted stroke play event.

Here are the tee times for Friday.

No. 1

8 a.m.: Kirk Schooley, Terry Paige, Alan Smith, Bob Stevens

8:15 a.m.: C.J. Benassi Jr., Jim Beirne, Brad Reynolds, Daniel Anglin

8:30 a.m.: Ryan Britt, Bennie Thurman, Steve Redmon, Gary Sharfe

8:45 a.m.: Ryan Martin, Warren Mitchell, Gary Smith, Kevin Shipp

9 a.m.: Wallace Fawbush, Chuck Dempsey, Gary Holbert

9:15 a.m.: Bob Hauer, Rex Fowler, Tim Fowler, Mike Guffey

9:30 a.m.: Ben Boggs, Mark Brickner, Danny Bailey

9:45 a.m.: Nathan Downs, Tim Karjenka, Donnie Rodgers, Donnie Rodgers II

10 a.m.: Chandler Morgan, Derek Collins, Austin Younce, Ricky May

10:15 a.m.: James Murray, Shannon Murray, Bob Etherington

10:30 a.m.: Fred Meyer, Paul Hiser, Linzie Abell, Kerry Moore

10:45 a.m.: Rocky Schooley, Steve Dawson, Hunt Butler, Jimmy Clark

1 p.m.: JB Williams, Joe Rudder, Bob Cox, Steve Beshear

1:15 p.m.: Tim Dudley, Rick Eversman, Herb Sheetinger, Bob Tillett

1:30 p.m.: Brendon Doyle, Ryan Harris, Lucas Jones, DJ Vogt

1:45 p.m.: Robbie Baldwin, Will Meurer, Tim Schureman, John Ferrell

2 p.m.: Don Pollard, Bob Bond, Howard Hazelwood, John Bailey

2:15 p.m.: Scott Willoughby, Neville White, Dusty Rhodes, John Hodgkin

2:30 p.m.: Nick Wilkins, Brian Hiles, Seth Dawson, Blake Cartwright

No. 10

1 p.m.: Sean Crocker, Tommy Hart, Brad Nelson

1:15 p.m.: Florian Loutre, Taylor West, Brandon Webb, Kat Veerasethakul

1:30 p.m.: Walt Robertson, Jackson Whitaker, Kevin Whitaker, Keith McNeil

1:45 p.m.: David Plumb, Grant Sudduth, Lemoyne Pilcher, Scott Marlin

2 p.m.: Shawn Tipton, Norman Howard, Todd Howard, Delbert Brown

2:15 p.m.: Josh Dunn, Lanny Walls, Darryl Noe, Roger Bowman

2:30 p.m.: Brad Bannister, Pat Heitz, Kevin Heitz, Skip Melton

