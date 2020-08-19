The Governor’s Open golf tournament will take place this year with a different format because of COVID-19.
The tournament, which will be sponsored by WesBanco, will be a combined pro-am and stroke play by flights. Teams will consist of one pro and three amateurs.
The pro-am will be three best balls out of four. All scores will be recorded for a simultaneous tournament played at the same time.
The tournament will be played at Juniper Hill on Friday, Sept. 11, and there will be two sessions by tee times: 8-9:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m.
The entry fee will be $100 for professionals and $50 for amateurs. Entry forms are available at the Juniper Hill pro shop as well as on www.jhga.org.
The field will be limited to 28 pros and 84 amateurs.
