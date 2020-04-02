LEXINGTON — Kentucky added a walk-on to its roster Thursday.

Isaac DeGregorio, a point guard from North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will join the Wildcats next season. DeGregorio averaged 17.9 points per game last season and led the Trojans to a 26-2 mark and the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Class 3A Championship. 

“Joining Kentucky basketball is a dream come true,” DeGregorio said. “I’ve been a Kentucky fan all my life and to join the team is surreal. The opportunity to be around the best players and coaches in the nation is something I just couldn’t pass up. I’m looking forward to getting to Lexington and getting in the gym with my teammates. My dream is to become a college basketball coach and there is no better way to prepare for that than being around the best.”

DeGregorio’s grandfather Joe DeGregorio served as John Calipari’s coach at Clarion from 1981-82 and Calipari said Isaac DeGregorio is “a terrific basketball player.”

“Isaac had a strong year and has a tremendous basketball IQ to go along with a great skillset, neither of which should be a surprise with the basketball family he comes from,” Calipari said. “I played for his grandfather in college and over the years got to know his father, who is a terrific coach in his own right. Isaac will be a great addition to what we do here, and I look forward to him being a part of this program.”

DeGregorio is the seventh member of the 2020 class. All six of Kentucky’s signees — Devin Askew, BJ Boston, Terrence Clarke, Cam’Ron Fletcher, Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware — are consensus five- and four-star prospects. Boston and Clarke are ranked the highest in the class with Boston checking in at No. 4 in Rivals’ rankings and Clarke placing No. 4 in 247Sports’ rankings. 

