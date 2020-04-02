Isaac DeGregorio, a point guard from North Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, will join the Wildcats next season. DeGregorio averaged 17.9 points per game last season and led the Trojans to a 26-2 mark and the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League Class 3A Championship.
“Joining Kentucky basketball is a dream come true,” DeGregorio said. “I’ve been a Kentucky fan all my life and to join the team is surreal. The opportunity to be around the best players and coaches in the nation is something I just couldn’t pass up. I’m looking forward to getting to Lexington and getting in the gym with my teammates. My dream is to become a college basketball coach and there is no better way to prepare for that than being around the best.”
DeGregorio’s grandfather Joe DeGregorio served as John Calipari’s coach at Clarion from 1981-82 and Calipari said Isaac DeGregorio is “a terrific basketball player.”
“Isaac had a strong year and has a tremendous basketball IQ to go along with a great skillset, neither of which should be a surprise with the basketball family he comes from,” Calipari said. “I played for his grandfather in college and over the years got to know his father, who is a terrific coach in his own right. Isaac will be a great addition to what we do here, and I look forward to him being a part of this program.”
DeGregorio is the seventh member of the 2020 class. All six of Kentucky’s signees — Devin Askew, BJ Boston, Terrence Clarke, Cam’Ron Fletcher, Isaiah Jackson and Lance Ware — are consensus five- and four-star prospects. Boston and Clarke are ranked the highest in the class with Boston checking in at No. 4 in Rivals’ rankings and Clarke placing No. 4 in 247Sports’ rankings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.