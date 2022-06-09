Runners take your mark.
For the first time since the coronavirus grinded many events to a halt, Buffalo Trace Distillery will host the 21st annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K in person. The start time for the race is slated for 8 a.m. on Monday, July 4 on the grounds of National Historic Landmark.
There will also be a virtual option for those who are unable to attend.
Proceeds from the race help fund VFW Post 4075’s Annual Fourth of July fireworks display.
Historically, this summer holiday classic has attracted top runners from across the United States — and sometimes across the world — to the distillery for the scenic run.
As per tradition, cash prizes for the top three overall male and female runners will be awarded to in-person participants. Third place will receive $2,000, second place will receive $2,500 and first place will receive $3,000.
Additionally, a $1,000 bonus will be awarded to the first male who beats the Great Buffalo Chase record finish time of 13:41 and first female who beats the record finish time of 15:26. Awards will also be given to the top finishers in each age group.
The race will kick off with the singing of the national anthem. Throughout the event, WKYT television news anchor Amber Philpott will be the emcee. Everyone is encouraged to tag Buffalo Trace Distillery on Facebook and Instagram and use #ChaseTheBuffalo. All walkers and runners are also invited to dress in red, white and blue, as special awards will be given on-site for the most patriotic attire.
The in-person race will be limited to the first 1,000 people who register. Chip timing (electronic measurement of a runner’s time and speed) will again be utilized to track race results.
For virtual participants, runners and walkers will participate in the virtual 5K in their hometowns and local neighborhoods wherever they are located during the period of July 2-4.
Registration for the in-person and virtual race is open online until noon July 2. Before June 25 the registration fee is $20, and after that it is $25.
Participants can pick up race materials, which includes a commemorative T-shirt and bib, from noon to 6 p.m. on July 3 at Buffalo Trace Distillery or starting at 7 a.m. the morning of the in-person race. Virtual race participants also have the option to have race materials shipped for an added $5 shipping and handling fee. To ensure race materials are shipped and delivered in time for the race, participants are encouraged to register by Tuesday, June 22.
For more information and to register go to https://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/great-buffalo-chase.
Race times will be posted to the Buffalo Trace Distillery website on July 5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.