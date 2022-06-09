Runners take your mark.

For the first time since the coronavirus grinded many events to a halt, Buffalo Trace Distillery will host the 21st annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K in person. The start time for the race is slated for 8 a.m. on Monday, July 4 on the grounds of National Historic Landmark.

There will also be a virtual option for those who are unable to attend.

Proceeds from the race help fund VFW Post 4075’s Annual Fourth of July fireworks display.

Historically, this summer holiday classic has attracted top runners from across the United States — and sometimes across the world — to the distillery for the scenic run.

070519_BuffaloTrace5K_hb-18.jpg

More than 800 runners participated in the Great Buffalo Chase 5K at Buffalo Trace Distillery in this 2019 State Journal file photo.

As per tradition, cash prizes for the top three overall male and female runners will be awarded to in-person participants. Third place will receive $2,000, second place will receive $2,500 and first place will receive $3,000.

Additionally, a $1,000 bonus will be awarded to the first male who beats the Great Buffalo Chase record finish time of 13:41 and first female who beats the record finish time of 15:26. Awards will also be given to the top finishers in each age group.

The race will kick off with the singing of the national anthem. Throughout the event, WKYT television news anchor Amber Philpott will be the emcee. Everyone is encouraged to tag Buffalo Trace Distillery on Facebook and Instagram and use #ChaseTheBuffalo. All walkers and runners are also invited to dress in red, white and blue, as special awards will be given on-site for the most patriotic attire.

The in-person race will be limited to the first 1,000 people who register. Chip timing (electronic measurement of a runner’s time and speed) will again be utilized to track race results.

For virtual participants, runners and walkers will participate in the virtual 5K in their hometowns and local neighborhoods wherever they are located during the period of July 2-4.

Registration for the in-person and virtual race is open online until noon July 2. Before June 25 the registration fee is $20, and after that it is $25.

Participants can pick up race materials, which includes a commemorative T-shirt and bib, from noon to 6 p.m. on July 3 at Buffalo Trace Distillery or starting at 7 a.m. the morning of the in-person race. Virtual race participants also have the option to have race materials shipped for an added $5 shipping and handling fee. To ensure race materials are shipped and delivered in time for the race, participants are encouraged to register by Tuesday, June 22.

For more information and to register go to https://www.buffalotracedistillery.com/great-buffalo-chase.

Race times will be posted to the Buffalo Trace Distillery website on July 5.

