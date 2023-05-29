An annual Frankfort Fourth of July tradition will return this year for the 22nd time.

Buffalo Trace Distillery will host the Great Buffalo Chase 5K at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

Top two men finish.jpg

The top two male finishers, Simon Kimunge, left, and James Ngandu battle it out to the finish line at the 2022 Great Buffalo Chase 5K. Ngandu finished one second ahead of Kimunge in this State Journal file photo.

