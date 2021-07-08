Buffalo Trace Distillery’s 20th annual Great Buffalo Chase 5K took place over the Fourth of July weekend.

The race, which was held virtually, drew runners from 50 states and five countries. A total of 1,131 people participated in the race, and race registrations raised more than $21,000 for the VFW Post 4075’s annual fireworks show.

070921.GreatBuffaloChase-Dieck_photo via Facebook.jpg

Judy Carey Dieck participated in Buffalo Trace Distillery's Great Buffalo Chase 5K over the Fourth of July weekend. The event was a virtual race this year. (Photo via Facebook)

Runners could complete the 5K distance any time between Friday and 11:59 p.m. Sunday and submit their times.

Because it was a virtual race, prizes were not awarded to top runners this year. On behalf of all participants, Buffalo Trace Distillery donated $15,000 to God Pantry’s Food Bank to support the Franklin County community.

Everyone who registered was entered into a raffle to win a prize from the Gift Shop, and winners will be notified by mail.

Participants were encouraged to take part in the virtual patriotic costume contest through the Buffalo Trace Distillery Facebook page for the chance to win a prize from the Gift Shop.

Participants also had the opportunity to post pictures of their pets in Buffalo Trace or patriotic attire for a special pet costume contest new to this year’s race.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription