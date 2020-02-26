022720.Bkg-FHChenault-DistGC_ly.JPG
Great Crossing’s Raegan Barrett (32) fouls Frankfort’s Jamya Chenault (41) as she brings the ball downcourt Wednesday during the 41st District Tournament at Franklin County. Great Crossing won 67-50. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

 Frankfort girls basketball coach Deron Norman was looking for a little more aggressiveness from his team early.

Instead it was Great Crossing that went out to an early lead, and the Lady Warhawks took a 67-50 win Wednesday in the 41st District Tournament at Franklin County.

Great Crossing (15-14) will play Franklin County Friday for the district championship.

“It’s tournament time, and it’s not all X’s and O’s,” Norman said. “It’s the mentality and how you approach things. We needed to attack a little more early.

“They made a run, but we cut a 34-point lead to 17 points. I thought the girls gave all they could, and I’m proud of them for that.”

Great Crossing led 15-5 after the first quarter and 39-17 at halftime.

By the end of the third quarter the Lady Warhawks were ahead 53-25.

Frankfort (14-14) closed the game on a 16-4 run to make the final score 67-50.

“This year’s record is in the top 10 in our history,” Norman said. “Eighty years of girls basketball, and this is a top 10 record. That’s something to be proud of.”

Frankfort’s Tianna Mitchell (12) passes the ball past Great Crossing’s Braylee McMath during Wednesday’s 41st District Tournament game at Franklin County. Great Crossing won 67-50. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

This year’s seniors are Tianna Mitchell, Madison Close, Gracie Edelen and Claire Irish.

“I’ve had this group since they were in the third grade,” Norman said. “They’ve done a lot of winning and won a lot of championships. They were of the start of all of this.”

Mitchell led FHS with 14 points, and Rhealee Ellis scored 11.

Great Crossing’s Braylee McMath scored a game-high 21 points.

FRANKFORT (50) — Madison Close 4, Rhealee Ellis 11, Gracie Edelen 3, Brianna Walker 2, Tianna Mitchell 14, Claire Irish 3, Jamya Chenault 7, Tatum Williams 6.

GREAT CROSSING (67) — Timothi Williams 15, Braylee McMath 21, Kaylee Ray 2, Ava Schureman 4, Olivia Tierney 6, Raegan Barrett 2, Emma Boehm 11, Rachel Smith 6.

