For about 78 minutes, Western Hills’ boys soccer team was on even terms with Great Crossing.
But in the other two minutes, Great Crossing scored three goals for a 3-0 win over WHHS Tuesday in the 41st District Tournament at Sower Soccer Complex.
“I thought we were confident in what we were doing,” WHHS coach Chad Mangum said. “It came down to a couple plays.
“It’s not the result we wanted. We were doing things we wanted to do, but Great Crossing was defending it well. I thought we defended well.
“All in all, I thought we played well.”
The match was scoreless until the Warhawks’ Landon Dice scored with 28:58 left in the first half. About 1½ minutes later, Phillip Johnson added a goal to give Great Crossing a 2-0 lead.
The score stayed 2-0 until a goal by Rodolfo Flores with 4:28 left in the match.
“It’s not the result we wanted, but our kids have no reason to hang their heads,” Mangum said. “They gave it everything they’ve got.
“In the second half we made a couple of adjustments with our passes, and I think all our scoring opportunities came in the second half. We had eight or 10 shots in the second half, and that’s not bad.”
WHHS closes out the season with a 3-10-3 record. The Wolverines graduate three seniors — Garrett Clark, Ethan Dunigan and Dhruv Kothari.
“We played hard, and I’m proud of the effort,” Mangum said. “Now it’s time to reflect and look to next season, and what we can do to beat them.”
Great Crossing (11-2-3) advances to Thursday’s championship match, where the Warhawks will play the winner of tonight’s Franklin County-Frankfort matchup.