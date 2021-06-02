Franklin County’s softball team did what it wanted to do early, but Great Crossing responded in Tuesday’s 41st District Tournament championship game.

Great Crossing, ranked ninth in the state in the latest Kentucky Softball Coaches Association poll, defeated FCHS 16-4 in five innings at Sally Gaines Field.

Both teams advance to the 11th Region Tournament. The tournament draw is scheduled for Thursday.

“We wanted to get out of the gate fast and put pressure on them like we did last night (against Western Hills),” FCHS coach Tracy Spickard said. “We scored two runs in the top of the first, but they responded.”

Franklin County's Layah Fox pitches against Great Crossing in the 41st District Tournament championship game Tuesday at Sally Gaines Field. Great Crossing won 16-4. (Linda Younkin/State Journal)

The Lady Flyers (10-21) scored their two runs when Baylee Spickard was hit by a pitch and Layah Fox hit a two-run home run.

Great Crossing (22-7) scored three runs in the bottom of the first and took control of the game with 10 runs in the second inning.

“They’re a top-10 team in the state for a reason,” Spickard said. “We tried to change up the look with a different pitcher, and we tried to change it up again, but they kept hitting.”

FCHS scored two runs in the third inning on a walk and doubles by Rylee Warner and Riley Dawson, making the score 13-4, but the Warhawks added three runs in the bottom of the third, and the game was called in the fifth inning on the mercy rule.

“I’m super proud of our kids,” Spickard said. “They didn’t lay down. They plated two runs later in the game. I’m proud to advance, and we’ll start a new season.”

FCHS had three hits — Fox’s home run and doubles by Warner and Dawson.

Peyton Sutton, Fox and Dawson all pitched for FCHS.

Camryn Lookadoo led Great Crossing’s hitters with two doubles and a home run. Layne Ogle and Nani Valencia pitched for the Warhawks.

For the first round of the regional tournament, district winners will host district runners-up.

“I’m super proud by how much the kids have played with focus and intensity,” Spickard said. “We’ll get ready for the next level of play.”

