Having lost to Great Crossing twice in the regular season, Western Hills volleyball coach Kristi Buffenmyer was ready to make some changes when the two teams met Wednesday in the 41st District Tournament championship match.
Those changes made for a close first set, but it was Great Crossing that came away with the 3-0 (26-24, 25-10, 25-17) win at Franklin County.
Western Hills (24-12) led by seven points, 11-4, early in the first set.
“We instituted a new defense and offense tonight,” Buffenmyer said, “and in the first set I thought it threw them for a loop.”
The set was tied a few times after the Lady Wolverines’ seven-point lead, but WHHS served for the set leading 24-23. Great Crossing scored the next point for a sideout and scored the last two points to clinch the set.
“They made some adjustments,” Buffenmyer said, “and we went back and ran our usual offense and defense.”
The Warhawks (21-12) led nearly the entire second set. The score was close early in the third set, but Great Crossing went ahead by nine, 19-10, and stayed in control the rest of the way.
“We couldn’t keep up with them,” Buffenmyer said. “We couldn’t get in a net war with them, and that’s what we did.”
Both teams advance to next week’s 11th Region Tournament. First-round matches will be Monday with district winners hosting district runners-up, and the rest of the tournament will be played at Tates Creek.
Pairings will be determined at the regional tournament meeting Friday afternoon.
Named to the all-tournament team were Western Hills’ Amelia Wilson, Savannah Kennedy and Lexi Taylor, Frankfort’s Pauli Hancock, Franklin County’s Joy Bebe, and Great Crossing’s Taylor Carwile, Ryann Thomas, Reagan McLean and MVP Grace Brooker.