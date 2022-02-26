Western Hills’ boys basketball team was in the 41st District tournament championship for the first time in 13 years Friday when the Wolverines took on Great Crossing.

The game didn’t go the way WHHS wanted, but the season isn’t over.

Great Crossing defeated Western Hills 65-50 Friday at F.D. Wilkinson Gymnasium, and both teams advance to the 11th Region tournament. The regional tournament draw is Saturday morning.

“We’re somewhere Western Hills hasn’t been in a long time,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “I’m proud.”

WHHS (15-14) scored the first basket of the game, but Great Crossing responded with a 14-2 run go ahead by 10, 14-4. At the end of the first quarter the Warhawks led 18-10.

WHHS scored five points in the second quarter and trailed 32-15 at halftime.

“The second quarter, we only scored five points,” Cody said. “That hurt. Just scanning the scorebook it looks like we scored more in the third, maybe the fourth.”

Great Crossing outscored the Wolverines by three points in the third quarter and led 54-34 when it ended, but WHHS rallied in the fourth quarter, opening the period with a 13-2 run.

That cut the Warhawks’ lead to nine, 56-47, with 4:04 left in the game, but that was as close as Western Hills got the rest of the way.

“We just talked about, hey, let’s get it to single digits, and we did,” Cody said. “We cut it to nine, but then we kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit.

“We knew defensively they were going to get up in us. I thought once Javeon (Campbell) got settled in, he had a heck of a game. And Walter (Campbell) played with his energy and his motor.”

The Campbells led WHHS in scoring, Javeon with 24 points and Walter with 11.

Vince Dawson and Junius Burrell both scored 20 points to lead Great Crossing (26-6).

“Here’s the thing. They never quit,” Cody said about his team. “We played hard both games. I’m proud of them. Like I told them, tonight isn’t it. You’re guaranteed one more game. You still have an opportunity to play.

“There are a lot of teams that would love to be where we’re at.”

Dawson received the Gary Moore MVP Award. Also named to the all-tournament team were WHHS’ Walter Campbell, Javeon Campbell and Zach Semones, Frankfort’s Caleb Hack and Jordan Blythe, Franklin County’s Jayden Mattison and Zac Cox, and Great Crossing’s Burrell, Malachi Moreno and Tye Schureman.

WESTERN HILLS (50) — Elijah Thompson 2, Aiden Carter 3, Walter Campbell 11, Zach Semones 4, Jake Dicken 6, Javeon Campbell 24.

GREAT CROSSING (65) — Vince Dawson 20, Tyquan Stakelin 2, Junius Burrell 20, Gage Richardson 3, Jeremiah Godfrey 5, Tye Schureman 7, Malachi Moreno 8.

