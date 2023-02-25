Fifteen lead changes. Eighteen ties. Three overtimes.
The 41st District boys championship game had it all, with Great Crossing pulling out the 78-73 win over Western Hills Friday night at WHHS.
“As a coach, I couldn’t be more proud of a group of guys,” WHHS coach Geoff Cody said. “I told them it hurts right now, I understand that, but you still get to play next week. The season is not over.”
Both teams advance to next week’s 11th Region tournament.
Friday’s game was close throughout. Great Crossing, the tournament’s No. 1 seed, led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter, and the Wolverines led 30-28 at halftime.
Down 34-32 early in the third quarter, WHHS went on a 13-2 run, opening up the largest lead of the game at 45-36 with 1:43 left in the quarter.
The Warhawks closed the quarter with a 9-0 run, including a 3-pointer by Vince Dawson with five seconds left, to tie the game at 45-45 going into the fourth.
Western Hills trailed 59-57 with five seconds left in the fourth when Elijah Thompson stepped to the line for two free throws.
He sank them both, sending the game to overtime.
“They were dialed in,” Cody said. “Yesterday at practice, after an emotional win Wednesday over Frankfort, we came in and we just walked through. We didn’t do anything strenuous. We shot free throws and walked through our plan for today, and they were dialed in.
“They executed the way that we asked them to. The amount of heart that they showed, we always say leave everything on the floor, and they did. They left everything out there.”
WHHS’ Walter Campbell scored all four of the Wolverines’ points in the first overtime, which ended in a 63-63 tie.
Walter Campbell finished the game with 27 points and 25 rebounds, leading all players in both categories.
The Wolverines trailed 67-64 a minute into the second overtime, but they scored the next eight points on a layup by Javeon Campbell, two layups by Walter Campbell and two free throws from Thompson to take a 72-67 lead with 20 seconds remaining.
A layup by Great Crossing’s Gage Richardson five seconds later made the score 72-69, and after WHHS turned the ball over on the inbounds play, Richardson buried a 3-pointer to tie the game with 10 seconds left.
The Wolverines missed a shot and the game went to a third overtime tied 72-72.
Walter Campbell went 1-for-2 from the foul line to open the third OT and put WHHS ahead 73-72.
That turned out to be the only point the Wolverines scored in the third OT as they turned the ball over three times.
“Like I just told them, sometimes you give everything you’ve got, you execute and things look like they’re going your way and you’re almost there to grab it, and then something happens,” Cody said. "That’s life. That’s just life.”
Javeon Campbell finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds, Thompson had 17 points, and David Jackson chipped in 11.
“Elijah, he has grown so much,” Cody said. “He had 17 tonight. He’s become more aggressive, he’s more vocal. David was huge for us tonight. He gave us some huge buckets in the third quarter.
“Walter was 27, 25, and Javeon had 17. I told them I’m lucky to be part of it, to be their coach. I’m so proud of them. You couldn’t ask for better kids.”
Walter Campbell, Javeon Campbell and Thompson were named to the all-tournament team.
Dawson, named the Gary Moore tournament MVP, finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Malachi Moreno had 13 points, eight rebounds and 11 blocked shots for the Warhawks.
They were on the all-tournament team along with teammates Richardson and Junius Burrell.
Also on the all-tournament team were Frankfort’s Jordan Blythe and Caleb Hack, Franklin County’s Andrew Chenault and Gavin Hurst, and The Frankfort Christian Academy’s Micah Sowders and Noah Sowders.
The tournament draw is Saturday morning, and for the first round district winners will host district runners-up. The semifinals and championship will be played at Eastern Kentucky University.
“The good thing is we’re not done,” Cody said. “We still get to play next week, and this should show them that we can compete with anybody in the region.”
WESTERN HILLS (73) — Austin Stone 1, Elijah Thompson 17, Javeon Campbell 17, David Jackson 11, Walter Campbell 27.
GREAT CROSSING (78) — Vince Dawson 24, Junius Burrell 13, Gage Richardson 14, Christian Martin 6, Jeremiah Godfrey 8, Malachi Moreno 13.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.