Fifteen lead changes. Eighteen ties. Three overtimes.

The 41st District boys championship game had it all, with Great Crossing pulling out the 78-73 win over Western Hills Friday night at WHHS.

022523.BBall-WH W Campbell Cody_ly.jpg

Western Hills boys basketball coach Geoff Cody shares a few words with Walter Campbell at the end of regulation of Friday's 41st District championship game against Great Crossing. The game was tied at the end of regulation and went three overtimes before Great Crossing won 78-73. Campbell finished the game with 27 points and 25 rebounds. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
022523.BBall-WH Jackson-Great Crossing_ly.jpg

Western Hills' David Jackson (5) passes the ball to teammate Walter Campbell (10) during the 41st District tournament championship game Friday at WHHS. Great Crossing won 78-73 in three overtimes. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
022523.BBall-WH Thompson-GCross Burrell_ly.jpg

Western Hills' Elijah Thompson (2) guards Great Crossing's Junius Burrell Friday in the 41st District tournament championship game at WHHS. Great Crossing won 78-73 in triple overtime. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription