Great Crossing’s boys soccer team used its quickness to its advantage Monday, beating Franklin County 6-0 in the first round of the 41st District tournament at FCHS.

“I think from top to bottom they’re more technical than we are,” FCHS coach Mike Hayes said, “and they’re probably more athletic top to bottom. They are quick, and we had a few breakdowns in the middle.”

Great Crossing will play the winner of Tuesday’s Western Hills-Frankfort match Thursday for the championship at 8 p.m.

The Warhawks, the top seed in the tournament, led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Caleb Barnes and Bryan Ramirez.

Scoring in the second half were Preston Welch, Reagan Disney, Lucas Smith and Alvin Acosta.

The Flyers end the season at 5-13-1 in Hayes’ first year at the helm.

“At the center we have a ninth grader and a 10th grader,” Hayes said. “We have two seniors on the outside and one in goal.

“Two more sophomores are starting. When you look at center back, which is a crucial position, and you have a ninth grader and a 10th grader, there’s going to be some growing pains.”

While there’s a period of adjustment with a new coach, Hayes said his team responded well.

“They’re a good group of guys,” he said. “We had a good group of seniors, and all of them started.”

This year’s seniors are Ethan Begin, Jefther Caba Brito, Brayden Hack, Nicholas Kapustey, Grant Kiser and Kaleb Terry.

