Great Crossing’s girls basketball team set up a rematch with Franklin County in the 41st District final by defeating Western Hills 62-27 in the tournament semifinals Wednesday at WHHS.

The Warhawks (19-12) and FCHS (24-7) will play for the district championship Friday at 6 p.m.

