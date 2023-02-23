Western Hills' Lauren McGaughey, right, brings the ball into front court as Great Crossing's Raegan Barrett (32) gets back on defense Wednesday during the 41st District tournament at WHHS. Great Crossing won 62-27. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Great Crossing's Kaylee Ray, left, and Western Hills' Christina Ayers battle for a loose ball during Wednesday's 41st District tournament game at WHHS. Great Crossing won 62-27. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Great Crossing’s girls basketball team set up a rematch with Franklin County in the 41st District final by defeating Western Hills 62-27 in the tournament semifinals Wednesday at WHHS.
The Warhawks (19-12) and FCHS (24-7) will play for the district championship Friday at 6 p.m.
Great Crossing led 13-4 after the first quarter and scored the first four points of the second.
After a free throw by WHHS’ Kiana Mitchell, the Warhawks put together a 10-0 run, good for a 27-5 lead with 2:58 left in the first half.
Great Crossing led 31-10 at the break and 48-21 after three quarters.
Mitchell led WHHS in scoring with 11 points, and Malia Campbell was the team’s top rebounder with eight.
The Warhawks, who shot 40% from the field, were led in scoring by Rachel Smith and Raegan Barrett with 16 points each. Barrett also had a team-high nine rebounds, and Ava Schureman and Olivia Tierney each had four assists.
Western Hills ends its season at 16-15 and graduates four seniors off this year’s team — Mitchell, Christina Ayers, Gabrielle Combs and Lauren McGaughey.
