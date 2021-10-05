Great Crossing's Hayden Patton (5) tries to play the ball past Frankfort's Margaret Wilkerson during their 41st District tournament game Monday at Franklin County. Great Crossing won 5-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort's Jaleia Hatchett moves the ball downfield during Monday's 41st District tournament game against Great Crossing at Franklin County. Great Crossing won 5-0. (Linda Younkin | State Journal)
Frankfort’s girls soccer team knew what to expect from Great Crossing, having lost to the Warhawks 5-0 on Sept. 15.
“We knew we were in for a tough game tonight,” FHS coach Daniel Rogers said after Great Crossing defeated Frankfort 5-0 in the first round of the 41st District tournament Monday at Franklin County. “We wanted to slow down the middle and be very patient. That’s been our focus the last couple of weeks. We gave them everything we had. I think they were frustrated.
“This was a different 5-0.”
FHS senior goalkeeper Caroline Miklavcic agreed.
“The last time we played them they had five goals in the first half,” she said. “Tonight at halftime they had two goals. It’s like Coach Dan said, we frustrated them.
“We were hyped up, and our energy never dropped. Our energy kept going up. At halftime everyone’s heads were up, and we were ready to keep playing.”
Madisyn Dodge scored both of Great Crossing’s first-half goals, and Miklavcic had several saves to keep the deficit at two.
“They had shots, but we had some stellar defense and the world-class saves of Caroline back there,” Rogers said.
Scoring in the second half for Great Crossing were Ally Nowlin, Seaton Hockensmith and Hayden Patton.
Frankfort ends its season at 5-13-3.
“This was really a team,” Rogers said. “No one really stood out. It was definitely a team effort this year. We were missing a starter, but Ella Stumbo really stepped up.”
“I’ve really bonded with everyone on the team,” Miklavcic said, “and I’ll be here next year cheering them on until I go to college.”
Besides Miklavcic, the team’s other seniors are Pauli Hancock, Claire Moore, Jewell Mueller and Callie Perry.
Great Crossing (9-4-2) will play for the district championship Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday’s Western Hills-Franklin County match.
