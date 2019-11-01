Grow Tennis in the Park, an event to raise awareness of the need for a tennis court at Dolly Graham Park, will be Friday at the Kings Center, 202 E. 3rd St., from 4-6 p.m.
The event will include refreshments, music, free children's coats, hats, gloves, scarves and clothing, and information about tennis lessons.
Children at the Kings Center are learning to play tennis on the basketball court at Dolly Graham Park.
For more information, contact Cynthia Elliott at 859-221-8010. The event is sponsored by SOCKS, Inc.