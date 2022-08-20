Kentucky State University Athletics has announced Paul Hamilton as the interim head football coach.
Hamilton was promoted from assistant coach to interim head coach after serving three seasons as an assistant coach.
During the 2021 season, he led the KSU offense to top 10 finishes nationally in NCAA Division II in six categories. The Thorobreds finished second in rushing offense, second in fewest interceptions, third in yards per rush, fourth in yards per completion, seventh in fourth down conversion and ninth in yards per play.
Before coaching at K-State, Hamilton served as the associate director of Player Personnel and Offensive Analyst for Coach Paul Johnson at Georgia Tech. During his tenure at Georgia Tech, he played in the 2018 Quick Lane Bowl.
From 2007-2016, Hamilton led Brevard College to establish the football program and become a Divisional II member. He was nominated for 2009 and 2010 Liberty Mutual Division II Coach of the Year during that time.
In 2006, he served as an offensive analyst and fullbacks coach under Class of 2011 Hall of Fame coach Fisher DeBerry.
Hamilton led Elon University Football from 2004-2005, where he coached numerous Southern Conference standouts. He won two Southern Conference victories for the first time in school history, with the school being in its second year as a Southern Conference Member.
From 1997-2003, Hamilton led East Tennessee State University (ETSU), where he is most notably recognized as the third-winningest coach in ETSU football history and holds the school record for most career SoCon victories.
During his coaching career, Hamilton served as the offensive play caller for two Division I top teams at the Air Force Academy. He was a five-time member of the America Football Coaches Ethics Committee. While at ETSU and Brevard College, several of his teams posted the highest GPA in school history.
Paul and his wife have three children, Kye, who is married to Beth; their son, Beau; Jenna and her husband, David May; and Alanna and her husband, Asher Wojciechowski.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.