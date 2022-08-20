082022_PaulHamilton_Submitted

Kentucky State University Athletics has announced Paul Hamilton as the interim head football coach. (Image via kysu.edu)

Kentucky State University Athletics has announced Paul Hamilton as the interim head football coach.

Hamilton was promoted from assistant coach to interim head coach after serving three seasons as an assistant coach.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription