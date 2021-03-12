031221.WBBall-Hanover Courtney_submitted.jpg

Hanover College senior Savannah Courtney (34), celebrating with teammates this season, earned first-team honors on the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s women’s basketball all-conference team. (Photo submitted)

Savannah Courtney, a senior at Hanover College, has earned first-team honors on the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference’s women’s basketball all-conference team.

A graduate of Franklin County, Courtney was Hanover’s leading scorer this season, averaging 14.2 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field.

Courtney, a 5-8 forward, averaged 7.4 rebounds and had 24 steals. She also had two double-doubles this year in Hanover’s two wins over Anderson. Courtney had 25 points and 11 rebounds as the Panthers beat Anderson 80-62, and she tallied 11 points and 13 rebounds in Hanover’s 53-45 victory.

Hanover went 9-4 this season and lost to Transylvania 69-65 in the conference tournament championship game Wednesday in Lexington.

