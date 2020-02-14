B2-021520.WHHarleySigning_submitted.jpg

Western Hills senior Tucker Harley, third from right, has signed to play esports at Campbellsville University. From left are Lori Harley, his mother; CJ Moritz, Campbellsville's esports coach; Tucker Harley; and Jason Harley, his father. (Photo submitted)

Tucker Harley, 17, a senior at Western Hills High School, has signed to play esports at Campbellsville University.

Harley is a member of the Western Hills bass fishing team and the WHHS choir.

Parents: Jason and Lori Harley.

Plans to major in: criminal justice.

Selected school because: class size, Christian values of the school, easy access to Green River for fishing and only one hour from home.

Letters earned: bass fishing.

Chose school over: Western Kentucky University and Eastern Kentucky University.

Honors earned: First Western Hills student to sign to a collegiate esports team.

Campbellsville esports coach CJ Moritz on Tucker Harley: “The eports team is excited to have Tucker joining them in the fall. I’m happy to have him and can’t wait to see what he can do come next season.”

