Josh Harrellson helped Kentucky reach the 2011 Final Four with upset wins over Ohio State and North Carolina before the Cats lost in the national semifinals to Connecticut.

The likable center is still playing professional basketball as he’s wrapping up his seventh season in Japan where he recently went over the 5,000-point mark.

042223.VaughtCol-Harrellson_submitted.jpg

Former UK player Josh Harrellson says being able to adapt his game to different styles has enabled him to still be a productive player at age 34. (Photo submitted)

