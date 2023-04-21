Josh Harrellson helped Kentucky reach the 2011 Final Four with upset wins over Ohio State and North Carolina before the Cats lost in the national semifinals to Connecticut.
The likable center is still playing professional basketball as he’s wrapping up his seventh season in Japan where he recently went over the 5,000-point mark.
“I have been very lucky to stay healthy for the past seven seasons. It is a lot of points, that is for sure,” said the 6-11, 260-pound Harrellson, who was recruited by Billy Gillispie but flourished under John Calipari. “Getting 5,000 points is a blessing. Thanks to all the teammates that have assisted me and all of the teams that have allowed me to play for them.”
Harrellson had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in an upset win against Ohio State and All-American Jared Sullinger in the NCAA Tournament — and what UK fan will ever forget him slamming the ball into Sullinger — before coming back with 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the East Region final win over North Carolina to put UK in the Final Four.
Harrellson had brief stints with several NBA teams after getting drafted in the second round and also played overseas in three other countries before finding his home in Japan.
In 56 games for Fukushima this season, he has averaged 11.6 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steal per game while playing 31.6 minutes per game. He’s a 36% shooter from 3 with 180 treys.
Here’s what Harrellson shared about his basketball and life.
Question: What has been the secret to being a consistent scorer for so many years as a professional now?
Harrellson: “I just play in the system to be honest. But I can adapt to any kind of system and that has been my best attribute. However teams want me to play or need me to play, that is how I play. My game is not limited to a certain style.”
Question: You are averaging a double-double this season along with four steals per game. At age 34, you have to be really happy with what you are doing other than just scoring.
Harrellson: “Yes I am 34 years old now. I am trying to do my best to help my team win and fortunately I am averaging a double-double this season with four assists and a steal or two. I am trying to be the best defender in my league.”
Question: Is the body slowing down at all for you? Just how much training do you have to do to keep going during a season?
Harrellson: “I do not feel that my body is slowing down very much. I am still averaging over 30 minutes a game and competing hard, playing back-to-back games every weekend. The older I have gotten, the less training I have done in the offseason. Mostly rest and spending time with the kids.”
Question: Do you see yourself still playing at age 40 or is there an after-basketball plan in place for your life? Any luck yet on getting that Japanese citizenship?
Harrellson: “To be honest, I think my body could play until 40, but mentally I do not want to play that long. I want to spend more time with my family at home and not be away so much. I am going to take the (citizenship) test in May so hopefully I can obtain the citizenship.”
Question: Another tough season for Kentucky basketball. Did you get to see any games?
Harrellson: “Yes, I saw Kentucky had an up and down season. I really hope that they can figure it out and get back on track.”
Question: How is your family doing and how much do they enjoy watching you play?
Harrellson: “My children enjoy watching me play but they wish I was around a lot more … which I will be around more soon.”
Question: What if some UK fans wanted to reach out to you? What would be the best way to do that because I know how popular you remain with them and there was a lot of talk of what you did in that Ohio State upset during this year’s tourney again.
Harrellson: “If anyone wanted to reach out to me they could always DM (direct message) on Twitter or they could reach out to you if you are okay with that.”
Sheppard’s international success
Reed Sheppard is the lowest rated player in Kentucky’s signing class even though he’s a consensus top-30 player in the 2023 recruiting class. However, the North Laurel senior continues to add to his resume and recently led his Team Ohio to a 5-0 record and the championship of the Under 19 Junior International Tournament in Lissone, Italy.
He was named the tournament’s most valuable player after leading his team in scoring in the 12-team event that had teams from eight countries.
This followed his solid play at the McDonald’s All-American Game and being named Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball. He was a unanimous pick on the Courier-Journal all-state team, something that almost never happens, and he helped North Laurel win two straight 13th Region titles.
He had one of the most historic high school careers ever. He is No. 1 all-time in the state in steals with 653 and second in career assists with 1,214. Sheppard also ranks third on the career scoring list with 3,727 points.
Krysten Peek, a NBA draft analyst for Yahoo Sports and contributor for Rivals, watched Sheppard play at the McDonald’s All-American Game and liked what she saw.
“Reed plays the right way. He told me he would do anything coach Cal asks of him whether it is ball handling, playing on the wing, running water to his teammates or being the best teammate on the bench,” Peek said. “He is going to be a guy who can be plugged into multiple spots.
“I thought Reed was fantastic at Hoophall (Classic in Springfield, Massachusetts). At McDonald’s, there were so many guards that were ball dominant that Reed just slipped into different positions as needed. He was a really good complimentary piece in a showcase game like that but he’s going to fit in very nicely at Kentucky for coach Cal.”
Walker out to do more
Defensive lineman Deone Walker had an impressive freshman season that earned him national honors and made him the target of a lot of transfer portal speculation.
However, the 6-6, 345-pound Walker insists he never thought of leaving UK and believes he can have a much better sophomore season by improving his conditioning.
“It can do a lot because I left so many plays out on the field last year that I feel like if I get a good year in, I’m going to have about a 50-60 tackle season,” he said.
Defensive line coach Anwar Stewart is even toying with the idea of playing Walker at more than just one position this season to enhance his versatility and the overall defense’s flexibility.
“He ain’t done yet. He’s not there. He’s a big kid. We’re still working to get his weight down, using that length,” Stewart said before spring practice ended. “He hasn’t even touched the talent that he can play at and the level he can play at.
“I’ve just got to keep pushing him, keep driving him. Once he gets stronger, he’s just going to be dominant. He’s so long and athletic that once he gets his weight down and continues to eat up that weight room, the sky is the limit for that kid.”
Maxey silences skeptics
Former Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey had a lot of skeptics when it came to his 3-point shooting coming out of Kentucky three years ago. However, he just finished the NBA regular season No. 5 overall in 3-point accuracy at 43.3% for the Philadelphia 76ers.
That put him ahead of noted shooters such as Buddy Hield, Jalen Brunson, Joe Harris, Seth Curry, Klay Thompson and Trae Young. He was even two spots in front of Stephen Curry, who shot 42.7%.
Philadelphia coach Doc Rivers liked Maxey’s potential when the 76ers drafted him with the 21st pick in 2020 and liked his accuracy in practice his rookie season.
“Whether that (his rookie practice shooting) is going to translate into him being a top five 3-point shooter, you just don’t ever know that. That was probably past any of our expectations this early in his career. And that’s been great for us,” Rivers said before the playoffs started.
Veteran teammate Tobias Harris said Maxey’s work ethic has paid off in a big way.
“Even when you look at the types of 3s that he hits, a lot of those are off the bounce, and they are the toughest ones. But that’s just something he works on and he’s gotten a whole lot better at it since coming out of college,” Harris said.
Maxey helped Philadelphia win 54 regular-season games when he averaged 20.3 points, 3.5 assists, 2.9 rebounds and 0.8 steals per game.
The former UK star told Jack McCaffery of The Delaware County Daily Times that he learned last year the playoffs were far different from regular-season games.
“Every game brings different challenges. Coaches make adjustments both ways every single game. I learned that every single possession matters. You have to be aware of your opponents and what they are doing, then you have to go out and execute from there,” Maxey said.
On “The Jim Rome Show” last week Maxey explained to the national radio audience how Kentucky coach John Calipari taught him to build his own confidence during his one year in college.
“He was extremely tough on me, screaming at me every single day. And I appreciate him for that because now nothing can faze me when I get to the league,” Maxey said. “People can scream at me, people can do whatever they want to do, say whatever they want to say.
“Also, at Kentucky, you’re under the media every single night. You’re in the limelight, and it just gets you ready for the NBA because you know you’re on TV all the time, and everybody’s always talking about Kentucky, especially when you’re ranked top five, top 10. You have all these super freshmen and McDonald’s All-Americans.
“You’re under that fishbowl. You’re under that limelight and you have to go out there and perform your best under pressure. And that’s one reason why I really picked Kentucky. I knew coach Cal would prepare for this moment right now.”
Maxey, 22, is making $2.7 million this season and the 76ers have a team option for the last year of his contract at $4.3 million. Already there is speculation he could be in line for a five-year, $200 million maximum contract.
Snell giving back to community
Former UK running back Benny Snell, Kentucky’s all-time leading rusher, was back in Lexington where he visited with students participating in the YMCA of Central Kentucky’s After School Program at Maxwell Elementary School. He was there to match the $3,500 raised by the YMCA kids in the Youth Penny Wars that is part of the YMCA’s annual Impact Campaign.
Snell interacted with players and signed autographs for everyone that wanted one during his visit and also answered questions the youth had. He told them how he spent time as a kid in Columbus, Ohio, at the YMCA.
“I liked to just run outside and go play ball with friends. Those were good times,” said Snell.
He’s spent the past four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s currently a free agent hoping to sign soon with the Steelers or another NFL team.
“The NFL has been a crazy ride, like a roller coaster, but we are still riding is all that matters,” Snell said.
The former UK running back explained to the youngsters how much he had learned playing in Pittsburgh.
“The coaches are phenomenal. I learned on and off the field lessons I can take into life to help me with my kids,” Snell said. “The first day I walked in (to the Steelers) they were treating me like family just like it was in Kentucky.”
Quotes of the Week
No. 1: “I don’t see any reason why it would be something implausible. I could very easily see it happening,” Sports News columnist Mike DeCourcy on the possibility of Oscar Tshiebwe staying at Kentucky another year.
No. 2: “He has the arm strength to get the ball in a small window and a great throw always beats great defense. That is what makes him special, when you see him throw and his ability to drive the ball in a tight window and defenders can’t do anything about it,” NFL analyst Louis Riddick on UK quarterback Will Levis.
No. 3: “I think records are meant to be broken. At any point in time, they’re going to be broken. My thought was to come in here and just do what I’ve been doing since high school. Nothing has changed, just a different uniform,” Kentucky freshman Jordan Anthony after he set a new school record of 10.16 seconds in the 100-meter dash.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.