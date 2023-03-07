Spalding University sophomore Jordan Harris has been named the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) Golfer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

Spalding University sophomore Jordan Harris. (SU Athletics photo)

The award came after the first collegiate victory for Harris, a Franklin County graduate.

