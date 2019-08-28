Franklin County junior Phillip Peiffer had quite a week last week, and he’s been selected as the Traditional Bank Athlete of the Week.
Peiffer scored the winning goal for the FCHS soccer team in its 3-2 win over Western Hills Thursday in the Rotary Capital City Classic, and he followed that with his first regular-season football game Friday.
In the Flyers’ 35-28 win at East Jessamine, Peiffer, a defensive end, had six tackles, two for loss, and he returned a punt blocked by teammate Tariq Lester for a touchdown.
Peiffer is also a member of the FCHS basketball team. He started playing basketball when he was 9 years old and soccer when he was 10. This is his first season playing football at any level.
Peiffer is the son of Trina and Tim Peiffer.
State Journal: Is it true you’d never played organized football until this season?
Peiffer: I have a cousin who played college football, and I watched that, and I threw the football around with my brother, but that’s about it.
SJ: What made you decide to start playing football in your junior year of high school?
Peiffer: I started because the basketball coach thought it would be good if I started lifting weights. I started lifting with them, and I liked the football team. They’re a really good team, and they’re fun to be around. I was tired of getting fouls. I wanted to hit somebody. In basketball, I can get three fouls in two minutes, but I still like it.
SJ: Was there anything that happened in Friday’s football game that was unexpected?
Peiffer: They repunted once, but there wasn’t much that confused me. They prepared me pretty well. I knew how to line up. That wasn’t a problem at all.
SJ: What’s your favorite sports memory?
Peiffer: Last week was a great week with soccer and football. It would be those two days.
SJ: How hard is it to balance football and soccer?
Peiffer: It’s a sacrifice, but I’ve gotten in good shape.